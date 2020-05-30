DURHAM (WTVD) -- Demonstrators have gathered in downtown Durham to protest the death of George Floyd.
SATURDAY
1:30 p.m.
Protesters are gathering near Chapel Hill Street and Main Street.
Durham County Sheriff Birkhead, Raleigh police chief Cassandra Deck-Brown react to George Floyd video
'I was incensed': Durham police chief says she was 'hurt' when she saw George Floyd video, could not watch the whole thing
Overnight, several people were arrested in Charlotte while protesting Floyd's death. Those arrested include Charlotte city councilman Braxton Winston.
Charlotte city councilman among several arrested after George Floyd protest turns violent
FRIDAY
The white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
He also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe while Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.
Parents in downtown Raleigh daycare centers were alerted to pick their children up early on Friday around 4 p.m. and county office workers were dismissed ahead of schedule after the Wake County Emergency Operations Center warned of potentially violent protests starting at 6 p.m.
George Floyd rally set for Saturday in Raleigh, following rumors of 'dangerous' protests on Friday
Fayetteville police chief believes Minneapolis officers should be held accountable in George Floyd case
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham to protest death of George Floyd
GEORGE FLOYD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News