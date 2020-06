More than 70 North Carolina mayors pledge to fight racism following George Floyd's death

Dozens of North Carolina mayors released a statement Monday in light of the death of George Floyd Durham Mayor Steve Schewel and Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin were two of more than 70 mayors across the state who voiced dismay at Floyd's death and vowed to fight systemic racism within police forces and their cities. The mayors extended support to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey."As a society, we cannot tolerate this kind of police violence rooted in systemic racism," part of the statement reads. "As mayors, we work closely with the police leadership in our cities, and we know that they also will not tolerate this kind of police violence and racism within their forces."Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger, Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht, Clayton Mayor Jody L. McLeod, Wendell Mayor Virginia Gray, and Garner Mayor Ken Mashburn were among others signing the pact.The statement in its entirety is below: