DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- As unrest spread across dozens of American cities on Friday, the Pentagon took the rare step of ordering the Army to put several active-duty U.S. military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis, where the police killing of George Floyd sparked the widespread protests.
That's according to three people with direct knowledge of the orders who did not want their names used because they were not authorized to discuss the preparations.
Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with 3rd-degree murder
Soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York have been ordered to be ready to deploy within four hours if called.
George Floyd rally set for Saturday in Raleigh, following rumors of 'dangerous' protests on Friday
Hundreds of protesters gather in Charlotte to protest the death of George Floyd
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Pentagon puts Fort Bragg soldiers on alert to go to Minneapolis
GEORGE FLOYD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News