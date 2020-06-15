Demonstrations throughout the Triangle demand reform of criminal justice system

Marches took place all over central North Carolina on Saturday ranging from Fayetteville to Raleigh to Durham.
Protestors have been demanding reform within the justice system following the death of George Floyd and, most recently, Rayshard Brooks, who both died at the hands of law enforcement.
"Hands up! Don't shoot! Hands up! Don't Shoot!" dozens of protestors chanted in downtown Raleigh. Demonstrators spent the day calling out the names of those killed by police.
Earlier in the day, a group of bikers drove from Garner to Fayetteville
In Durham, members of the faith community marched quietly from Duke Memorial United Methodist Church through downtown, taking a knee in memory of George Floyd for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
"It's a way for us to open up and enter a space and allow God to come in," organizer Tony Johnson told ABC11. "I feel like it's time that we as a community be accountable."
The age range participating in the march ranged from all over, one of the youngest being two boys, both 8 and 11-years-old. Patrick Dillon brought his sons to the march to make sure they understand their privilege and act as an ally during these troubling times.
"I support Black lives and this was a really fun thing to do," 8-year-old Rory said.
"I don't like racism and I want racism to stop," 11-year-old Dillon said. "But I have to come out here because if I don't I'm not really doing anything and this is the least I can do."
Organizers say more conversation is needed with law enforcement and lawmakers.
