George Floyd

700-pound statue of George Floyd unveiled at City Hall in Newark, NJ

EMBED <>More Videos

700-pound George Floyd statue unveiled in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A new statue of George Floyd was unveiled at City Hall in Newark, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Ras Baraka along with actor and filmmaker Leon Pickney, who commissioned the statue, and artist Stanley Watts unveiled the 700-pound bronze statue that was donated this week to the City of Newark, according to our sister station WABC-TV.

"Hopefully when people walk by and they see it, and they participate, hopefully it inspires them to become active in the struggles that are happening right here in Newark and right here in New Jersey," Baraka said.

Floyd's murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last year fueled a global movement for racial justice.

The statue will remain outside City Hall for at least one year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew jerseystatuegeorge floydu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
'DEFUND' to be removed from in front of Durham police headquarters
Teen who filmed George Floyd's murder gets Pulitzer citation
State seeks 30 years for Chauvin, defense wants time served
NC middle school students mock murder of George Floyd
TOP STORIES
Man shot in Newtown Grove kidnapped, sexually abused woman: Authorities
Son of Greg Olsen rings bell, leaves hospital after heart transplant
Man declines COVID-19 vaccine, needs double lung transplant
'Armed and dangerous' carjacking suspect on the loose
Baker fined for refusing to make transgender transition cake
Supreme Court upholds Obamacare for 3rd time
Carolina Hurricanes agree to 3-year extension for head coach
Show More
Tropical system could bring rain to NC next week
AccuWeather meteorologist proposes in front of tornado
After meeting with VP, Texas Dems concede federal voting rights battle in Senate
Biden to sign bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Simone Biles cover photo was taken by Durham native
More TOP STORIES News