Wounded U.S. veteran receives mortgage-free home

A deserving U.S. veteran will soon get a brand new home for free!ABC11 crews were there Tuesday when retired Army Staff Sergeant George Perez got the good news.Perez and his son will be getting a 2,300 square foot home from the U.S. Veterans Corps and Mattamy Homes.Perez was injured and lost his leg in Fallujah in Iraq in 2003. He then re-deployed after his injury and recently retired from the Army Golden Knights parachute team."It's extremely humbling now, especially with the economy, it's hurting a lot of veterans," Perez said. "I just became one of the lucky ones, so I'm very humbled."Perez is the 26th home the U.S. Veterans Corps has presented to wounded veterans.