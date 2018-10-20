Georgia officer fatally shot near school, suspects run away

EMBED </>More Videos

Georgia officer fatally shot near school, suspects run away

SNELLVILLE, Ga. --
A Georgia police officer has been killed after being shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school.

News outlets report multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for suspects following the Saturday afternoon shooting near Snellville.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police say Gwinnett County police officer Antwan Toney died at a hospital. The 30-year-old had been with the department for nearly three years.

The shooting happened Saturday about 3 p.m. near Shiloh Middle School. Authorities say the suspects crashed the vehicle a short time later and witnesses reported seeing as many as four people running from the scene. It's unclear if any of the suspects were injured.

Snellville is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

RELATED: Florence, South Carolina shooting leaves 1 officer dead, 6 others injured
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer killedfatal shootingGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
Major events slow down traffic in Raleigh Saturday
Durham playground vandalized with graffiti gang references
Raleigh 6-year old says teacher grabbed her neck; school lockdown follows
Trump says US will pull out of intermediate range nuke pact
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Airman charged after fatal hit-and-run in Goldsboro
ABC11's "Women In Media" forum helps student journalists
Show More
Helicopter rescue: Crew masterfully saves man stranded on Calif. coast
Syracuse rallies to beat North Carolina 40-37 in double OT
Female lion kills the father of her 3 cubs at Indianapolis Zoo
Buffalo Wild Wings introduces pumpkin spice wings
Report: Rihanna turns down NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick
More News