Georgia officer fatally shot near school, suspects run away

A Georgia police officer has been killed after being shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school.News outlets report multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for suspects following the Saturday afternoon shooting near Snellville.Police say Gwinnett County police officer Antwan Toney died at a hospital. The 30-year-old had been with the department for nearly three years.The shooting happened Saturday about 3 p.m. near Shiloh Middle School. Authorities say the suspects crashed the vehicle a short time later and witnesses reported seeing as many as four people running from the scene. It's unclear if any of the suspects were injured.Snellville is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.