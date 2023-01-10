The Lone Bruncher is Instagram's go-to girl for where and what to eat in Philadelphia

"People look at me as a resource ... I'm happy to give recommendations for whatever they need." Georgie Sipala is your go-to girl for where to go and what to eat around Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA -- During the week, Georgie Sipala is a full-time nurse.

But on the weekends, her life changes into the Lone Bruncher.

Sipala has always enjoyed taking pictures of her food and making recommendations for where her friends and family should eat next.

The hashtag The Lone Bruncher was created from her many solo dates around the city.

Encouraged by her friends and family, Sipala started the page @thelonebruncher on Instagram to showcase the different cuisines around the city of Philadelphia.

"I choose restaurants based on what I want to do," says Sipala.

She continues to travel around the city providing foodies with various reviews on what they should try next.

If you're looking for something sweet, or savory, Siapala has you covered. Visit her account for where you should dine next in Philadelphia!