missing dog

4 German shepherd wolf hybrids on loose after escaping Orange County enclosure, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

4 dog wolf hybrids on loose after escaping Orange County enclosure

CEDAR GROVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four dogs presumed to be wolf and German shepherd hybrids are at-large after escaping from their Orange County enclosure.

Orange County officials said some dogs were safely captured after a group escaped the enclosure. There are still four on the loose.

The dogs that were captured are being housed at the Orange County Animal Services facility.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Officials said there are no reports of the dogs hurting or attacking people, animals or livestock. However, they may display aggressive behavior when confronted by humans.

Orange County officials are asking people to refrain from trying to capture the dogs. Animal control officers have set traps in the Cedar Grove area where the dogs originally escaped.



If you see the dogs, call Orange County Animal Control at (919) 942-7387, option 1. Do not feed the dogs or interfere with trapping efforts.

No outcome has been determined on what to do with the dogs once they are captured. Hybrids are not able to be kept as pets in Orange County and there is not an approved rabies vaccine for the canines.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsorange countynccedar groveorange county newsrabiesmissing doganimal
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING DOG
Missing MA dog reunited with owner after 5 years
Teens solving the difficulties of pet ownership with an app
11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home
Lost dog found 14 years later, reunited with Houston family
TOP STORIES
5 years later, family stung, DPD silent on pastor's unsolved killing
39M families to start getting child tax credit payments this week
Moore County pastor remembers slain church members
Data shows few Black real estate professionals in NC
US officials flag 'small' reaction risk with J&J vaccine
Return of Raleigh fall youth sports means normalcy for many
Show More
Renovated Durham Main Library finally books reopening date
How to watch Venus & Mars align in the sky tonight
UNC responds after Unsung Founders Memorial desecrated
Death toll in Florida condo building collapse reaches 94
5 people experience vision issues due to bug zapper at Durham VA
More TOP STORIES News