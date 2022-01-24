shooting

Several wounded in shooting in Germany; residents asked to avoid area near Heidelberg University

Police had asked residents to avoid Neuenheimer Feld area where Heidelberg university located
BERLIN -- A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture hall in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn't give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city's university campus is located.


Police didn't specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously. The university's press office declined to give any details on the shooting and referred all inquiries to police.

RELATED: US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount

German news agency dpa cited unidentified security sources as saying that the gunman killed himself. It also reported, without citing sources, that the gunman is believed to have been a student himself, and that security officials say initial indications are that he didn't have any political or religious motive.


Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barreled firearm.

Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants. Its university is one of Germany's best-known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gun violenceshootingu.s. & worldgermany
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
One person injured in Raleigh shooting, police investigating
Man identified in Raleigh shooting
Third arrest made in Black Friday shooting at Streets at Southpoint
2-year-old accidentally shot himself in Harnett County
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Testing centers opening on delay Monday
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Triangle Restaurant Week returns to highlight local small businesses
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
Child care program available in Wake County for $30
School closings and delays
Show More
Fauci optimistic omicron will peak in February
Many seek N95 masks amid high COVID cases
GoRaleigh bus crashes on Glenwood Avenue
After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
One person injured in Raleigh shooting, police investigating
More TOP STORIES News