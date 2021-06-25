George Floyd's daughter Gianna, brothers speak at Derek Chauvin sentencing: 'I miss you'

MINNEAPOLIS -- George Floyd's 7-year-old daughter says she wishes she could tell her late father that "I miss you and I love you."
Gianna Floyd's video interview was played in court Friday during the sentencing hearing for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.
Gianna Floyd said in the victim impact statement that she believed her dad was still with her in spirit and that she wants to know how he got hurt.
"We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed," she said. "My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth."
She had a long list of things she would still have liked to do with her father. "I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride."
Hers was the first of four victim impact statements expected at the sentencing. Floyd's brothers asked the judge to impose a harsh sentence against Chauvin.
"On behalf of me and my family, we seek the maximum penalty," Terrence Floyd said. "We don't want to see no more slaps on the wrist. We've been through that already."
He said he's struggling to explain George Floyd's death to his daughter but feels he has to "because this is story."
"This this is the case everybody knows about," he said. "So she's going to find out and I'm gonna have to explain that to her. And I think that's, to me, harder than even just standing here. That I have to talk to my daughter and tell her, you know, about her niece, about her uncle, about the situation. That's basically reliving it all over again, years down the line."
Another of Floyd's brothers, Philonise Floyd, wiped his eyes and sniffled as he too asked for Chauvin to receive a maximum sentence.
"My family has been given a life sentence," he said. "We will never be able to get George back."
ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.
