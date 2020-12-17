abc11 troubleshooter

$3 billion in gifts cards go unused, make sure the one you're buying isn't wasted

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Gift cards are one of the easiest gifts to give and most popular to get. While the plastic bundles of joy are typically a safe bet to buy, this year more than ever, make sure you're buying from a retailer that isn't on the brink of going bankrupt.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are struggling and if they go out of business, your gift card will be worthless.

You also need to be aware of the extra fees. Gift cards from Visa, MasterCard, or AmEx each come with activation fees that you have to pay on top of the value of the gift card. Also, look for added bonuses on gift cards. Many restaurants, retailers, and small businesses are offering you a bonus gift card for each purchase.

Make sure you don't forget about cashback offers. Online sites like Gift Card Granny and Raise offer cards at discount. We found discounts for many major retailers, like 4% off on Kohl's gift cards, and 10% off Gap gift cards.

SEE ALSO | $21 billion in gift cards go unused, survey says

If you buy gift cards in stores, look at the gift card's packaging before giving it. If it's been tampered with or you see the strip on the back has been scratched off, don't buy it. You can foil that fraud by e-gifting.

Again, the biggest thing to remember, if you get a gift card don't forget to use it as more than $3 billion in gift cards go unused each year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechristmas giftabc11 troubleshootertroubleshooterchristmasfinance
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Can't find the PlayStation 5 or XBox Series X? Try this
Scammers steal $24K from Raleigh man using Cash App
1 year after Bragg soldier's historic malpractice win, still no action
Some landlords rejecting HOPE rent payments for struggling tenants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 police officers shot, 1 killed in Concord shootout near I-85
LATEST: US sets record for most COVID-19 deaths, cases
Expect quicker authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
'Fauci effect': Medical schools seeing historically high applications
NC man to run backwards for 100 miles to raise $100K
1-in-4 small businesses at risk of closing doors, survey says
Vet surprised with 'thank you' notes during visit to mortgage-free home
Show More
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Duke ICU running out of beds as COVID-19 numbers rise
Homeless to the frontlines: Duke worker giving vaccines shares story
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Man who spent a month in ICU with COVID-19 skeptical of vaccine
More TOP STORIES News