celebrity deaths

Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says; actor known for unique voice

EMBED <>More Videos

2-Minute Warning: Gilbert Gottfried

CHICAGO -- Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.

In a message posted to the actor's Twitter page, the Gottfried family said that he died "after a long illness."

Please note: The video in the player above is from 2019 appearance.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor," the message said.



Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian's comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.


Gottfried began doing standup as a teenager in New York City. He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and with a brief stint in the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in the 1980s.

Gottfried also did frequent voice work for children's television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney's "Aladdin."

"Gilbert's brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but," Gottfried's friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement. "Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder."

ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentactorcelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
'Wildwood Days' singer Bobby Rydell dies at 79
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies at 33
Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates following drummer's death
TOP STORIES
Some colleges and a big city bring back mask mandates; Is NC next?
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Gun jam may have saved lives
Scammers targeting businesses inboxes, total $2.4 billion loss in 2021
Middle School resource officer saves 13-year-old girl choking on candy
1 injured in overnight shooting at Super 8 motel in Raleigh
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal
Putin vows to press invasion until Russia's goals are met
Show More
'I am not God. I can't stop this': Durham mayor talks violent crime
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
Gas prices down across Triangle, but for how long?
Biden aims at 'ghost gun' violence with new federal rule
SoCal woman charged with NY hotel hate crime pleads guilty
More TOP STORIES News