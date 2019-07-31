Gilroy Garlic Festival killer's motive still a mystery

GILROY, Calif. -- The 19-year-old gunman who opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival was "kind of a loner" and much of his life was shrouded in mystery, the FBI said as investigators searched for a motive.
Police believe Santino William Legan fired randomly Sunday, killing three people, after cutting through a fence to get into the festival. Officers patrolling the event responded within a minute and killed him.
Police say they found a second gun in Legan's car, it was also purchased in Nevada. Authorities say he went to several big box stores before the attack. What he was buying is not known.
The FBI says it's looking through the Legan's social media, emails and phone. The agency says it needs up to four more days to process the crime scene.
The festival grounds are still closed while the investigation continues, but at 9 a.m. officers will start escorting people to two parking lots at Christmas Hill Park to get their cars back. This is a big step in beginning to move forward from Sunday's detectors tragedy.
Anyone needing to pick up their vehicle should meet at Antonio Del Buono Elementary School. There are only two lots where cars will be released from today. The first is the Volunteer Lot on West 10th Street, the second lot is the Parkside Lot south of Miller Avenue. Investigators want to make it clear access will not be granted to other parking lots or to the park itself, and that only vehicles will be released. To get your car back you'll need a valid driver's license, proof of registration and insurance prior to the release of the vehicle. We talked with some people who were able to get their cars yesterday here's what they had to say.
There will be two community meetings in Gilroy at 6 p.m. One at Community Solutions and the other at Rebekah Children's Services. The goal is to provide emotional support and community connections for people impacted by the garlic festival shooting in any way.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
