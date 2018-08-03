12-year-old girl possibly abducted from Virginia airport got into car with New York tags, police say

Virgina police looking for missing 12-year-old Jin Jing Ma

ARLINGTON, Va. --
Officials say a girl believed to have been abducted from Reagan Washington National Airport Thursday was seen interacting with a couple while her tour group was at the World Trade Center site recently, and left the airport in a car with New York license plates.

"Right now we believe the contact up in New York is connected to the contact here in D.C.," said Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Chief of Police David Huchler.

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old JinJing Ma.



Police said Ma is believed to be in "extreme danger" after she was possibly abducted from Reagan Washington National by an unknown Asian woman in her 40s.

Ma, visiting America from China on a group tour, checked in at the airport before leaving the group, meeting with her potential abductor, changing clothes, then leaving the airport with the woman.

The pair exited through the arrivals area and got into a white 2016-2018 Infiniti QX-60 with unknown New York tags, Huchler said.



Ma was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans pants and a black jacket. She has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 90 pounds and is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall.

The potential abductor was last seen wearing a black dress.

A witness stated that he may have seen the woman meet up with Ma in New York City and give her food, a source told ABC News.
