13-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting while sitting in car at Cook Out in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are investigating after a teenage girl was hurt in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officials say two cars, a silver 4-door sedan and a burgundy Chevy Impala, started shooting at each other in the 4000 block of North Roxboro Street around 4 p.m.

Stray bullets struck another vehicle that was in the drive-through at the Cook Out near Denfield Street.

Authorities say the 13-year-old girl, who was in the car at the Cook Out, was hit in the leg and driven to a local hospital. She was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Another car was also struck in the parking lot of a nearby Captain D's, but no one was hurt.

Police are looking for the suspects involved in the shooting. So far, no names have been released.
