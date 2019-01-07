Police are investigating after a teenage girl was hurt in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon.Officials say people in two cars, a silver 4-door sedan and a burgundy Chevy Impala, started shooting at each other in the 4000 block of North Roxboro Street around 4 p.m.Stray bullets struck another vehicle that was in the drive-through at the Cook Out near Denfield Street.Authorities say the 14-year-old girl, who was in the car at the Cook Out, was hit in the leg and driven to a local hospital. She was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Another car was also struck in the parking lot of a nearby Captain D's, but no one was hurt.Police are looking for the suspects involved in the shooting. So far, no names have been released.