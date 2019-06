CORONA, Calif. -- Authorities are looking for a person who threw a glass bottle out of an SUV, which struck a 5-year-old girl and fractured her skull, officials and the victim's family said.The incident happened on a sidewalk in Corona, California where Karla Zosayas was walking home from school with her siblings around 2:38 p.m. on May 31, according to police.The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver or gray SUV with collision damage on the driver's side front corner and dark colored six or eight spoke wheels.Karla's condition was not immediately available.