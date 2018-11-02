Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy in New Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl bites into candy with pin after trick-or-treating

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico --
Albuquerque police are encouraging parents to check their children's Halloween candy after a girl says she bit into a chocolate bar with a sewing pin in it.

Police say the 12-year-old was trick-or-treating at a park Wednesday in northeast Albuquerque. Police noted that the girl's mother said a person in a vehicle was handing out candy there, though it wasn't known if the candy bar with the straight pin came from that person.

The girl's mother told officers other motorists were giving candy to children at the park too.

The girl felt a prick from the pin in her mouth after taking a bite at home.

She was taken to a hospital, where she had lab work done. Police say the candy bar's wrapper is being tested for DNA evidence.

RELATED: 5-year-old boy tests positive for meth after eating Halloween candy

EMBED More News Videos

Boy hospitalized over candy possibly laced with meth

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
halloweencandytrick or treatu.s. & worldchild injuredNew Mexico
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Parent assaults young football player at game, deputies say
Double shooting in Carrboro leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Durham man wanted for hitting officer with car turns himself in
Woman seen on giving toddlers marijuana gets sentenced to maximum
Woman shot in head at Fayetteville apartment
New search warrants indicate missing Durham man may have been killed
Shuttle bus driver arrested for kidnapping passengers
Teachers given surprise while returning to school after Florence
Show More
Johnston Co. fire crews monitor hotspots at Byrd's Wholesale, Inc.
Officials issue warnings about bogus sign sales
Update: Clayton police make arrest after teacher attacked on greenway
Police unable to locate Charlotte woman at center of harassing viral rant
Local immigrants push back against Trump's asylum crackdown
More News