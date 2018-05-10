Girl, 6, dies after fall from window in NJ; may have been jumping on bed

NEWARK, New Jersey --
A 6-year-old girl died from her injuries after falling from a third-story window in Newark late Monday.

Authorities say Yoriani Encarnacion fell from the window at the 14th Avenue building just before midnight.

Police were at the scene Tuesday interviewing the girl's grieving mother, and family and friends had been stopping by throughout the day to offer condolences.

Friends say the girl and her mother had only lived in the apartment for a short time and had company over Monday night, and a group of five or six children was playing in another room.

They were reportedly jumping on the bed when the little girl fell out of the window.

She was taken to University Hospital in Newark in critical condition, where she later died.

Newark police are investigating and did not immediately announce any criminal charges.

There was no window guard on the window in question, though there were guards in place on other parts of the building.

The building super admits every unit should have window guards and it's not clear why this window didn't have them.

"She was just telling me what is she gonna do now she lost her baby, that's the only daughter she has, she says she don't know what she's gonna do from now on," deli owner and friend Lissette Jimenez said.

The child's father lives in the Dominican Republic and a cousin said that is where the family plans to lay the young child to rest.
