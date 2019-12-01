Girl getting off bus shot dead in Philadelphia by suspect firing at random: Police

PHILADELPHIA -- A young girl is dead after she was shot while getting off the bus in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at 22nd and Sedgely Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police confirm to Action News that the girl, roughly 12 to 16 years old, was shot in the left shoulder. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

According to investigators, a 41-year-old man was firing at random when the girl was struck moments after getting off the bus. Police say 14 shots were fired.



The suspect and the victim have not yet been identified.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
