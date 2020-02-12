Society

98-year-old Girl Scout continues her mission and selling cookies

WERNERSVILLE, Pennsylvania -- At 98 years young, a Pennsylvania woman continues a mission she started when she was just 10 years old.

Ronnie Backenstoe is still selling Girl Scout cookies. She's even part of a troop.

"I became a Girl Scout in 1932!" Ronnie told WMFZ-TV. "I said, 'When can I be a Girl Scout?' My mom said, 'When you're 10.' So when I was 10, I was ready to go!"

Fast forward to 2020 and her fellow scouts have joined her for a cookie sale at Phoebe Berks, a retirement community.

Troop Leader Barbara Allen Perelli says Ronnie's energy is non-stop, and her younger fellow scouts say she makes them laugh.

Ronnie says the Girl Scouts have taught her so much.

"I think that it was just part of living. That's really what Girl Scouting is, it teaches you how to live," Ronnie said.

Ronnie said when she first sold cookies in the 1930s, there were only three different kinds and they only cost 15 cents.

Her favorite Girl Scout cookie is peanut butter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniagirl scoutscookiesu.s. & worldsenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News