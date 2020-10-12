Girl tells deputies she was abducted, tied-up and assaulted in Fayetteville: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Today, at approximately 4:45 P.M. CCSO was 📞 for a wellness check near Waldos Beach Rd in Fay.

Deputies were told juvenile was abducted while walking in her nearby neighborhood. No details other than she was tied up and assaulted. anyone has info on this📞 CCSO 910-323-1500 pic.twitter.com/rxXjUx1N4t — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) October 12, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway in Fayetteville after a girl told deputies that she had been abducted while walking in her neighborhood.The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were initially dispatched for an "urgent well-being check" near Waldos Beach Road in Fayetteville around 4:45 p.m.On arrival, the child told deputies she had been abducted while walking in her nearby neighborhood. Authorities said she was unable to go into detail about the incident other than saying that she had been tied up and assaulted.The girl was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital where she is currently being treated.There are no details on a suspect at this time.Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 323-1500, (910) 677-5433 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.