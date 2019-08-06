Girl with special needs dies after being left in hot car in South Carolina

WALTERBORO, S.C. -- Authorities in South Carolina say a teenager with special needs has died after being left in a car for hours.

They've arrested two people in connection with the girl's death.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that investigators responded Monday to a report of a child locked in a vehicle 60 miles outside of Charleston.

When investigators arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl lying on the ground next to the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested Rita Pangalangan and Larry King. They were both charged with murder.

Pangalangan is a teacher in the Colleton County School District. District spokesman Sean Gruber told news outlets she's been placed on paid leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinachild deathspecial needs childrenhot carteenu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing South Carolina 5-year-old believed to be dead
Video: Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at California home
Wake County inmate back in custody after being mistakenly released
'Our world went to hell:' UNCC shooting victim fights for gun control
How to save money this back-to-school shopping season
Cyntoia Brown to leave prison after being granted clemency
CVS targeting Amazon shoppers with its own delivery service
Show More
Mom caring for son with cancer gets spiteful letter about yard
Controversial billboard in NC replaced; FBI now involved
Woman stabbed in neck; injuries are serious, Durham police say
What are red flag gun laws and why are people talking about them?
Bus driver accused of locking woman in luggage compartment
More TOP STORIES News