Nebraska girl honors father who died serving in Afghanistan with touching senior pictures

AURORA, Neb. -- The senior pictures showing a Nebraska high school student honoring her late father are getting a lot of attention online.

Julia Yllescas had her senior pictures taken Saturday. According to KOLN, she then asked the photographer if she could create something to help her "have a piece of him" with her for the rest of her life.

Photographer Susanne Beckmann was more than happy to oblige.

Beckmann is a military wife. So when she learned why Yllescas' father couldn't be in the pictures with her, she knew she had a mission to accomplish.

"I was teary-eyed when I was editing them, all I could think in my head is I don't ever want to have to do this for my own kids," Beckmann said.

Yllescas' father is Army Captain Robert Yllescas. He was injured by an IED in Afghanistan in 2008. The military flew him back to the United States for medical care, but he died months later at National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

The two pictures have been a huge hit--both online with people learning the story and with Yllescas.

"Just to have that on my wall and be like no he is with me, even though I can't physically see him," that, Yllescas said, is exactly what she wanted from her senior pictures.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nebraskahigh schoolmilitaryarmysoldier killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges refiled against STAYUMBL driver in Durham incident
Cooper vetoes controversial ICE detainment bill
Teachers prep classrooms in brand new Raleigh school
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, August 21
Video shows deadly Clinton brawl, family questions self-defense claim
Tropical Storm Chantal racing east across North Atlantic
Shake Shack opens in Cary on Wednesday
Show More
Defamation trial of Nicholas Sparks wrapping up
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
People who flirt using emojis get more dates: study
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Student stops attempted kidnapping at Kentucky school
More TOP STORIES News