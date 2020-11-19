Glenwood Avenue closed into weekend after water main break

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A stretch of one of Raleigh's busiest roads won't reopen until this weekend.
The city said inbound lanes of Glenwood Avenue, between Edwards Mill Road and Blue Ridge Road, remain closed and are not expected to reopen until late Saturday or Sunday.
The closure started Monday after a water main break that preceded a gas line break. The breaks caused extensive pavement damage and crews are having to repave.
"The time-consuming part will start where we'll have to repave a fairly long section of Glenwood Avenue," said Ed Buchan with Raleigh Public Utilities.
A Raleigh Public Utilities representative told ABC11 the affected section will be shut down for several days. The area is home to Crabtree Valley Mall and several surrounding hotels and businesses. The mall and businesses are open and can be accessed via Blue Ridge Rd. or Edwards Mill Rd.
Drivers traveling inbound to downtown Raleigh on Glenwood Avenue should take a right on Creedmoor Road, continue to Wade Avenue using Creedmoor Road to access I-440. All northbound lanes are still open.
