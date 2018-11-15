GoFundMe case: Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure arrested and charged, documents show

EMBED </>More Videos

Timeline of the rise and fall of Johnny Bobbitt's GoFundMe account: Chad Pradelli reports for Action News, September 10, 2018

MT. HOLLY, N.J. --
A New Jersey couple who started a GoFundMe account for a homeless man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, according to complaints obtained by Action News.

The complaints say Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico are facing charges of theft by deception valuing $75,000+/extortion and conspiracy. Both are crimes of the second degree.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The homeless man involved, John Bobbitt, was arrested Wednesday in Philadelphia on outstanding charges out of Burlington County, N.J.

However, it wasn't immediately known if Bobbitt's arrest was connected to the GoFundMe case.

The couple was arrested on Wednesday, according to the documents. The date of offense, the complaints say, was November 10, 2017 .

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has said it will announce new developments in the 'GoFundMe' case Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutor Scott Coffina said no information will be released prior to the 2 p.m. announcement.
EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of the rise and fall of Johnny Bobbitt's GoFundMe account: Chad Pradelli reports for Action News, September 10, 2018



Last year, McClure and D'Amico started the GoFundMe account for Johnny Bobbitt who spent his last $20 to buy gas for the woman after she was stranded along I-95.

However, Bobbitt says the bulk of the money did not go to him, but rather was spent by McClure and D'Amico. The couple denied any wrongdoing in the matter.
EMBED More News Videos

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.



The total amount raised would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees. Bobbitt said he received approximately $75,000 in cash, goods and services, and claims the couple took lavish vacations and made expensive purchases with the rest.
EMBED More News Videos

Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 5pm on September 6, 2018.



The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000.

A search warrant was executed at the Bordentown, New Jersey home of McClure and D'Amico,and a judge ordered the pair to appear in court.
EMBED More News Videos

Judge orders couple behind GoFundMe account for homeless man to appear in court. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on September 5, 2018.



A civil case involving funds raised for a homeless man through the website GoFundMe.com was put on hold after the company promised to make good on any missing funds.

However, the prosecutor's office announced the controversy was far from over as the criminal investigation would continue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftfundraiserhomelessnew jersey newsphiladelphia newsAction News Investigation
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
UNC student says man touched her inappropriately near campus
PopUp Chorus lets you sing your blues away
Amtrak train hits, kills woman near Duke East Campus
Phone not charging? Try this before buying a new one
Triangle seeing sleet Thursday is 'unlikely,' Big Weather says
Police investigating possible threat to Nash-Rocky Mount Schools
Christmas tree stands for 44 years to honor late father's vow
Show More
Marie Antoinette's pendant sold for $36 million
Celebrate American Education Week by thanking your favorite teacher
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Graphic details come out in fatal Texas-bound Southwest flight
Driver repeatedly rammed tow truck in Raleigh, police say
More News