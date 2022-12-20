Experience cheesecake galore at this Golden Girls pop-up in NYC

Bucket Listers is inviting fans, young and old, to a "The Golden Girls"-themed pop-up restaurant opening in New York City. Tickets for the experience include a reserved seat and a choice of entree, as well as (of course) cheesecake. Take photos in iconic, recreated locations from the show, indulge in Golden Girls-themed cocktails, and fully embrace the Golden Moment. The event runs until the end of February.

NEW YORK -- Break out the cheesecake because there is a new "The Golden Girls"-themed dining experience happening now until late February at the Seaport in Manhattan.

The Golden Girls Kitchen, which previously had a successful pop-up event in Beverly Hills, is a fast-casual restaurant with a focus on desserts. When you purchase a ticket, you'll get a reserved seat and a designated time to dine, as well as a choice of entree and, of course, cheesecake. Derek Berry, VP and Head of Experience at Bucket Listers, promises fans will have a "golden time."

The Golden Girls Kitchen's menu includes dishes such as Sophia's Lasagna Al Forno (available in both meat and vegan options), The Lanai: A Cuban Sandwich with a Miami twist, Blanche's Georgia Style Cookie, and the Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich. In addition to these entrees, guests can indulge in a selection of cheesecake flavors including chocolate, strawberry, pumpkin, and Oreo. For even more decadence, there's the Sperheoven Krispies (also available in a vegan version), which comes with cheesecake, strawberries, and chocolate ice cream.

Open Wednesday through Sunday (19 Fulton St. New York, NY 10038) from 2 PM until 9 PM, Berry suggests those interested buy their tickets at bucketlisters.com.

You can follow @goldengirlskitchen for the latest news and details.