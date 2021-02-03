Golden Globes nominations: See nominees in top categories

Here are the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes (updates to come):

Best Director, Motion Picture

LOS ANGELES -- The reading of nominations for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards has begun.Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson are announcing nominees in top categories Wednesday morning.The nominees for best television series, drama, are: "The Crown"; "Lovecraft Country"; "The Mandalorian"; "Ozark"; "Ratched."The nominees for best director are: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"; Regina King, "One Night in Miami"; David Fincher, "Mank"; Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"; Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman."Nominees in top categories are being announced on the "Today" show, while the full announcement event is being carried live on E! digital channels and the Golden Globes' website.The Globes are typically the first major show of Hollywood's awards season, which ends with the crowning of the best picture winner at the Oscars. They'll retain that distinction, despite being delayed nearly two months, after a surge in virus cases in recent months pushed the Grammy Awards to March.The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday the Globes - typically a bubbly dinner gathering with flowing drinks - will be held bi-coastally for the first time. Fey will host live from New York's Rainbow Room and Poehler will host from the awards' normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It's expected that nominees will be appear from locations around the world."Emily in Paris""The Flight Attendant""The Great""Schitt's Creek""Ted Lasso"Jason Bateman, "Ozark"Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"Al Pacino, "Hunters"Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"David Fincher, "Mank"Regina King, "One Night in Miami"Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"