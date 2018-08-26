FORT BRAGG

Golden Knight killed in plane crash while off-duty, Army says

SSG Aliaksandr "Alex" Bahrytsevich in 2015 (US Army)

FORT BRAGG (WTVD) --
A member of the US Army Parachute Team based in Fort Bragg died in a plane crash while off-duty Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the Army announced that SSG Aliaksandr 'Alex' Bahytsevich, 31, was killed in a small plane crash in Swainsboro, Georgia.

"Originally from Belarus, Alex served the US Army with distinction and pride. He served most recently as a demonstrator on the Golden Knights Black Demonstration Team," the statement read.

The Army said funeral and memorial ceremony information will be released later this week.
