Golden Knight killed in plane crash while off-duty, Army says

A member of the US Army Parachute Team based in Fort Bragg died in a plane crash while off-duty Saturday.In a Facebook post, the Army announced that SSG Aliaksandr 'Alex' Bahytsevich, 31, was killed in a small plane crash in Swainsboro, Georgia."Originally from Belarus, Alex served the US Army with distinction and pride. He served most recently as a demonstrator on the Golden Knights Black Demonstration Team," the statement read.The Army said funeral and memorial ceremony information will be released later this week.