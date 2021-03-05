Arts & Entertainment

'Golden Mummies of Egypt' exhibit opens at North Carolina Museum of Art

EMBED <>More Videos

'Golden Mummies of Egypt' exhibit opens at NC Museum of Art

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new exhibit opens March 6 at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

"Golden Mummies of Egypt" features eight gilded mummies and more than 100 related objects--such as jewelry and ceramics.


The exhibit runs from March 6 to July 11.

To see the exhibit, you must first buy a ticket. For more information on tickets, click here.

To promote the exhibit, the museum is teaming up with local restaurants and businesses.


Good Day Good Night, the restaurant inside Origin Hotel in Raleigh, is offering a Gold of Egypt cocktail.

Honeysuckle Tea House in Chapel Hill is offering up an Egyptian Sunset Tea.

Plus, Videri Chocolate Factory is rolling out a custom packaged sea salt chocolate bar themed to fit the museum's exhibit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentraleighartmuseumsmuseum exhibit
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Friends, family again search for Morrisville man missing after crash
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Show More
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
More TOP STORIES News