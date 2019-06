David Lee Faison

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Goldsboro Police Department says the missing 7-month-old boy has been found safe.Police were looking for 7-month-old Justice Josiah Lee Faison.He disappeared from the 300 block of South Oleander.Authorities believe he was with his father, 27-year-old David Lee Faison, of the 500 block of Franklin Street in Mount Olive.Police are still looking for David Faison.