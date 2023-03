GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police are investigating after a child was found dead upon arriving at the emergency room.

Police said Thursday that about 2:55 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to UNC Health Wayne and were told someone brought the lifeless 5-year-old to the ER.

Police said the investigation is still developing, and the cause of death is not yet known.

No additional information was immediately released.