Goldsboro crash caused by shots fired from another car on the road: Police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 23-year-old crashed in Goldsboro while trying to save his own life.

Goldsboro Police Department said it happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday along Central Heights Road.

Officers received reports of a shooting and found a single-car crash in the area.

The driver of the car had to be extricated by Goldsboro Fire Department and rushed to UNC Health Wayne for treatment.

Investigators determined the man crashed because he was trying to get away from someone who was shooting at him. Witnesses confirmed to investigators that a person in another vehicle was shooting at the man right before the crash happened.

Goldsboro Police Department said the investigation remains open and ongoing. No further details have been released.