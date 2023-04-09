Man arrested for threatening shoppers with gun at Goldsboro Walmart

GOLDSBORO, N.C. -- Goldsboro police arrested and charged a man Saturday afternoon after witnesses say he was threatening shoppers with a gun.

Police responded to reports of armed person inside the Walmart on North Spence Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. Several witnesses at the store told police they saw a man waving a gun around and threatening people. When officers arrived, they were directed to the suspects vehicle as he was attempting to leave.

Police arrested and charged Keyantae Lavon Toomer with going armed to the terror of the public, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, two counts of child abuse, and carrying concealed weapon.

Toomer has been placed under a $15,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.