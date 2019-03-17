Goldsboro man charged after firing shots into home with 4 children inside

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro man has been charged after police say he shot into a home with four children inside earlier this month.It happened on March 5 when officers found a 128 Astor Court residence had been shot several times.Police said four minor children were inside.On March 16, Dashawn Kasey was charged with five counts of firing into an occupied dwelling.Kasey was given a $2,500 secured bond and appears in court on Monday.