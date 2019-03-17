shots fired

Goldsboro man charged after firing shots into home with 4 children inside

EMBED <>More Videos

A Goldsboro man has been charged after police say he shot into a home with four children inside earlier this month.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro man has been charged after police say he shot into a home with four children inside earlier this month.

It happened on March 5 when officers found a 128 Astor Court residence had been shot several times.

Police said four minor children were inside.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On March 16, Dashawn Kasey was charged with five counts of firing into an occupied dwelling.

Kasey was given a $2,500 secured bond and appears in court on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
goldsborowayne countyarrestchildrenshots fired
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTS FIRED
Johnston County deputies looking for suspect in drive-by shooting
Investigation underway after man critically shot in Goldsboro
3 in custody after shots fired at officers during drug investigation in Mebane
Bullet found in child's room believed to be from NYE celebratory gunfire
TOP STORIES
No. 5 Duke beats No. 12 Florida State 73-63, claims ACC title
Zion Williamson credits mother with his success
Arrest warrant out for husband of Nash Co. woman found dead, search underway
Johnston County deputies looking for suspect in drive-by shooting
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing NC police officer in head
Man arrested for death of Gambino crime family boss, police say
Marine running in Cary marathon to raise awareness about anti-Semitism
Show More
Investigation underway after person found dead in Wayne County
NCCU wins MEAC Championship, receives NCAA bid
California homeowner forced to take down 'Flintstones' decor
Pennsylvania student helps bus driver having medical emergency
Man shot near Glenwood South in Raleigh; suspect on loose
More TOP STORIES News