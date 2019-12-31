Goldsboro man charged with sexual assault on child after months-long investigation

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested after a months-long investigation surrounding a child being sexually assaulted.

Enrique Blanco Jr. was arrested at a home on Patetown Road in Goldsboro on Monday afternoon. Blanco was charged with indecent liberties with a child stemming from an incident in early July.

Blanco was identified as the suspect but wasn't found until Monday.

The 52-year-old was given a $25,000 secured bond and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center. He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.
