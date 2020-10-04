man shot

Goldsboro man in critical condition after found shot in the chest; police investigating

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest Saturday evening.

Goldsboro police said officers responded to the 1100 block of Olivia Lane to investigate the sound of gunfire.

Officers found a 57-year-old man with a single gun shot wound to the chest. The man was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare for treatment, where he is in critical condition.

Goldsboro police are still investigating the shooting.
