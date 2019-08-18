Goldsboro man stabbed, killed during altercation at home, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 26-year-old was fatally stabbed in Goldsboro Sunday morning.
The sheriff's office said it happened just before 11:30 a.m.
Deputies went to the 900 block of Dollard Town Road and found a man lying outside a home in the driveway.
The victim, 26-year-old Endeavor Justen McDonald, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing but multiple people have been interviewed and a person of interest has been developed.
Deputies said two women and two men had traveled to McDonald's home Sunday. McDonald and one of the men became engaged in a physical altercation.
Officials said the second man came into the altercation with a knife.
McDonald appeared to have suffered a fatal stab wound but his body will be sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for an official cause of death.
