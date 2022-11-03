Goldsboro police arrest man wanted in deadly September shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police have arrested a man who was wanted in a deadly shooting back in September.

Police said Shadell Issiah Barksdale, 32, of Goldsboro, was taken into custody Thursday morning in the 600 block of S. Claiborne Street.

Authorities had been looking for Barksdale since Sept. 12, when they took out a warrant on him for the Sept. 8 shooting of Rakeem Demarko Holloway of Goldsboro.

Holloway died at UNC Health Wayne after being taken there for a single gunshot wound.

After an investigation aided by ShotSpotter, police determined that the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 900 block of S. Slocumb Street.

U.S. Marshals assisted police with capturing Barksdale. He was taken to the Wayne County Magistrate's Office and charged with one count of murder and a misdemeanor probation violation.

Barksdale received no bond for the murder charge and a $5,000 secured bond for the probation violation. He has a first appearance in court scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday.