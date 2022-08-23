Suspects try to cut through safe during break-in, Goldsboro police say

Goldsboro police officers are looking for people who broke into a business and tried to cut through a safe with a power saw.

Police say at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to an alarm call at 1716 Highway 117 South at Longhorn Business Center.

When officers arrived they found that someone had cut through a steel door to get inside the business and then tried to cut through a safe before leaving the scene.

Surveillance pictures show sparks flying off the safe as one of the culprits uses the power saw.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP.