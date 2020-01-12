Goldsboro officer shoots at suspect trying to hit people with car: Police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police Department said an officer shot at a person that was trying to hit people with their car Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department, officers went to investigate a disturbance involving multiple people and several cars on Day Circle around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said officers saw someone trying to hit people with their car. One officer said they shot at the car to stop the driver from hurting anyone else. The suspect's car was damaged, but no one inside the car was injured.

One person who had been hit by the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital and later released.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Police said the incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division and criminal charges are pending. The Goldsboro Police Department will also conduct an internal investigation.

Goldsboro Police Department is not naming anyone involved in the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Please continue to follow ABC11 Eyewitness News for more information.
