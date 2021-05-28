Goldsboro police charge man with murder days after body found near a residence

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police have charged a man with murder in connection with a body that was found Monday.

Willie Lee Langston Jr., 29, of La Grange, was arrested Friday.

On Monday about 9:40 a.m., Goldsboro police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Bright Street for a report of a deceased person. The officers found the body next to a residence and the Criminal Investigations Division and the Crime Scene Unit initiated an investigation.

Earlier Friday, police said they were working numerous leads and had a tentative identification of the body but were awaiting positive identification from the State Medical Examiner's Office and the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory.

Police said Langston came to the police department Friday after his vehicle was seized in Mt. Olive earlier in the day. He was subsequently charged in the Bright Street case.

Langston is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center without bond. His first appearance will be Tuesday in District Court.

This investigation is continuing and charges against additional suspects are possible, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward.
