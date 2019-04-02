death investigation

Goldsboro police investigating after body found near dumpster

Police lights
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police are investigating after a body was discovered Saturday evening near a dumpster.

It happened just before 6 p.m. when officers responded to the lot next to 1101 N. Berkeley Blvd.

The body of a man was found near the dumpster area.

The manner and time of death could not be determined at the scene, police said.

The victim was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at online.

Callers will remain anonymous. If the information provided leads to a felony arrest, the caller will be given a cash reward for the information.

Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetygoldsborobody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Clayton restaurant holds fundraiser for student hit, killed by car
Police: Alleged heroin dealer charged with murder after death of 18-year-old
80-year-old passenger dies in Durham crash
Frantic 911 calls detail moments after newborn was shot, killed
TOP STORIES
NCGOP chairman, major GOP donor from Durham indicted on bribery charges
Parents of teens killed in wrecks back 'no cellphones for drivers' bill
Franklinton High School employee accused of soliciting child porn
Cherie Berry says she won't run for 6th term in 2020
LIVE: Texts, voicemail evidence kicks off 7th day of Jonathan Sander trial
Charlotte cancer patient wins $250,000 lottery prize
Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car
Show More
MomsRising raises awareness on Equal Pay Day
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
City of Raleigh apologizes after military training exercise causes fear
New York teacher fired over topless selfie plans lawsuit
Gas station clerk fired after racist rant against bilingual customer
More TOP STORIES News