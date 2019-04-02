Goldsboro police investigating after body found near dumpster

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police are investigating after a body was discovered Saturday evening near a dumpster.
It happened just before 6 p.m. when officers responded to the lot next to 1101 N. Berkeley Blvd.
The body of a man was found near the dumpster area.
The manner and time of death could not be determined at the scene, police said.
The victim was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
The investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at online.
Callers will remain anonymous. If the information provided leads to a felony arrest, the caller will be given a cash reward for the information.
Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.
