'Armed and dangerous' Goldsboro man shot someone at club: Police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro man is wanted for his suspected role in a shooting at a Goldsboro nightclub.

Goldsboro Police Department said Leamon Holmes is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators believe he shot a man Sunday morning at Studio 117.

According to a news release from Goldsboro Police Department, Quinton Atkinson was in a fight with Holmes, who shot him in the leg.
Atkinson was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening. He was later released.

Investigators have issued warrants for Holmes, 33, for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
