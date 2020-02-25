'Armed and dangerous' Goldsboro man shot someone at club: Police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro man is wanted for his suspected role in a shooting at a Goldsboro nightclub.Goldsboro Police Department said Leamon Holmes is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators believe he shot a man Sunday morning at Studio 117.According to a news release from Goldsboro Police Department, Quinton Atkinson was in a fight with Holmes, who shot him in the leg.Atkinson was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening. He was later released.Investigators have issued warrants for Holmes, 33, for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.