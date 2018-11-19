Goldsboro charter school principal accused of statutory rape of 12-year-old student

EMBED </>More Videos

Goldsboro charter school principal accused of statutory rape of 12-year-old student

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for assistance in locating the principal of a charter school who allegedly had sexual relations with a 12-year-old student.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers responded to a sexual assault call Thursday on Seymour Drive. Investigators said 35-year-old Richard Omar Knight, the principal of Dillard Academy, had sexual contact with a student at the school.

Since the allegations, Knight, of Smithfield, has been suspended from the school.

A warrant for statutory rape, sex act with a student, and indecent liberties with a student has been secured on Knight.

Knight is not in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Dillard Academy is a Charter School not affiliated with the Wayne County Public School System.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesex assaultchild sex assaultstudent safetysex crimesprincipalGoldsboroWayne County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man arrested for going 157 mph in 55 mph zone
Chris Watts to be sentenced Monday for killing family
Fort Bragg soldier identified as victim in deadly motorcycle crash
NCDOT checking equipment in preparation for winter weather
Raleigh pig predicts cold winter in North Carolina
Body of NC teacher killed in Mexico recovered, Facebook post says
17-year-old survives terrifying crash during Grand Prix
Pfizer to raise drug prices beginning in January
Show More
Apartment damaged in overnight fire in Raleigh
Investigation underway after motorcyclist killed in Durham crash
Man wanted for allegedly raping 16-month-old boy arrested in Alabama
Raleigh man facing charges after sexually assaulting child for 7 years
Coast Guard ends search for missing boater in Edenton Bay
More News