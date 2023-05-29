2 arrested after shooting, killing cashier in Goldsboro robbery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon after shooting and killing a cashier at a store in Goldsboro.

Goldsboro police responded to calls about an armed robbery and a person shot just after 3 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Wayne Memorial Drive. When officers arrived they found Alexander Thomas, 46, behind a register with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said two suspects Aaron Coppedge, 24, and Yiheim Quishown Fryar, 20, ran from the scene and were found a short distance away.

Fryar and Coppedge were charged with one count of armed robbery and an open count of murder. They are being held at the Wayne County Detention Center without a bond.

