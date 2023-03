Police investigating after a car crashed into a tree in Johnston County Sunday.

Good Samaritan stops to help diver after serious crash in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police investigating after a car crashed into a tree in Johnston County Sunday.

The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Vinson Road near Clayton. Police said the car ran off the road in a curve, through a ditch and hit a tree. A person passing by stopped to help the driver until first responders arrived.

The driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.