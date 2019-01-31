Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people after propane tank explodes at South Loop tent city

EMBED </>More Videos

Between 150 and 200 propane cylinders were found Wednesday at a South Loop homeless encampment.

CHICAGO --
A good Samaritan offered to pay for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people who were camped out in tents in the bitter cold that blanketed Chicago.

The offer came after the Chicago Fire Department on Wednesday confiscated nearly 100 propane tanks given the group to keep them warm as temperatures sank to negative 22 (negative 20 Celsius). The department acted after one of the donated tanks exploded.

The propane tank - one of between 150 and 200 propane cylinders at the encampment - was too close to a space heater. No one was injured in the explosion.

Salvation Army spokeswoman Jacqueline Rachev said city officials told the organization about their actions at the camp. The Salvation Army was about to move the people to a warming center when the city called again and informed them of the gesture.

Rachev was not sure of the identity of the good Samaritan and only knew the hotel was on the city's South Side.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homelessexplosioncoldchicago fire departmentChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Propane tank explodes at South Loop tent city, 80 homeless people moved
Top Stories
Unlicensed contractor admits taking money, doing illegal work
Raleigh inmate on work release accused of raping woman, DPS confirms
Dog killed, puppy emaciated after being left in park, warrants say
Gov. Roy Cooper appoints 5 new members to State Board of Elections
Here are all the ways you can help injured Raleigh PD officer Ainsworth
Missing man pulled from Raleigh quarry did not survive
California restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Overturned dump truck shuts down westbound US-64
Show More
Carol Folt's final remarks: 'I did what I thought was best'
Raleigh weather: Temperatures go from 30s today to 70s next week
Fayetteville police say goodbye to beloved K-9 officer
Flu responsible for 29 NC deaths so far this season
Raleigh police investigating after man pulled from quarry
More News