Caught on video: Good Samaritan rescues baby in locked car in Texas parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Caught on video: Good Samaritan rescue baby from locked car

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A chaotic and distressing scene played out Sunday afternoon at a Fiesta parking lot in Houston when shoppers noticed a 1-year-old boy all alone and locked inside an SUV.

Eyewitnesses told our sister station, ABC13, that the child looked "stressed" and they were worried about his safety.

Houston police say they were called to the supermarket at the location off Edgebrook Drive and Gulf Freeway around 1:30 p.m. A witness told them they searched for the boy's mother for 10 to 15 minutes with no luck.

Finally, a good Samaritan named Daniel Tamez broke into the vehicle with a tire iron and freed the boy.

Tamez told Eyewitness News he couldn't believe someone just left the child unattended.

"As soon as I saw the baby, my initial instinct was just to break the window and so I hit the bottom left corner of the driver's side window to break it," said Tamez. "I was able to get the baby to safety in good hands."

Tamez captured part of the ordeal on video and shared it to social media. We're blurring the video since the mother has not been charged with a crime.

Firefighters checked the baby. He was okay.

HPD said they spoke with the baby's mother. She told police she had a medical condition and needed to use the restroom. She said that's why she left the boy alone in the SUV.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office told ABC13 that prosecutors have not determined whether charges are appropriate. They're waiting for CPD to complete a review of the case and asked HPD for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child in carcaught on video
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family had no idea 10-year-old boy, mom had been dead since 1998
30 people taken into custody by ICE at Sanford company
Sketch released of woman whose remains were found in Durham in 2016
Former Wake County deputy charged in assault on woman
US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Man shot while trying to attack Wilson police officers with hammer
Shooting threat under investigation at Leesville Road High School
Show More
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Verizon, CenturyLink customers need alternate numbers to reach 911
Durham community outreach group meets U.S. Surgeon General
Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Liam Neeson admits he contemplated racist revenge attack
More News